Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,540 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHB. Raymond James began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

