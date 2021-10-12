Legal & General Group Plc Sells 79,150 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of MGIC Investment worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTG opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

