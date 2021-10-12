Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,866 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in WEX were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $37,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $201,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $235,000.

WEX opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.58.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

