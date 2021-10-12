Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,699 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Maximus were worth $11,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Maximus by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Maximus by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Maximus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

