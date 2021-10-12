Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Up 993.8% in September

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, an increase of 993.8% from the September 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BWG remained flat at $$12.33 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,339. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 86,409 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 131,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.