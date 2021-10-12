Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in LG Display by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:LPL opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

