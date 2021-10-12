Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5,447.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

