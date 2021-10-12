Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15,496.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after purchasing an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 365,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

