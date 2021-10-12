Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,368 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 3,622.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,565,000 after buying an additional 114,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

