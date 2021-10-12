Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 25,383.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.34.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.