Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. 22,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,935. The firm has a market cap of $187.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

