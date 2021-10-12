Lincoln National Corp Buys 7,729 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after buying an additional 1,068,384 shares during the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,007,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after purchasing an additional 373,147 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 317,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.