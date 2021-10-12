Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $38,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 162,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $172.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.