Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

