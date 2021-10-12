Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter.

IEF opened at $114.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $121.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

