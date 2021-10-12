Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,538 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.