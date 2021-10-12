Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) PT Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAC. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.80.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$25.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.71. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a current ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

