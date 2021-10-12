Loop Capital Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $220.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.71.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

