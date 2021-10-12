Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Loop Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Loop Industries stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $486.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

