Lorne David Simpson Buys 7,500 Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Senior Officer Lorne David Simpson purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,423,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,803,347.43.

YGR traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 169,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,811. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.36. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The firm has a market cap of C$174.87 million and a PE ratio of 8.13.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.59.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

