LPL Financial LLC Acquires 85,763 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,663,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 85,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $94,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $239.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.