LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,501 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $72,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,138,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter.

VOOG stock opened at $268.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.91. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $200.15 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

