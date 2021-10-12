LPL Financial LLC Sells 83,148 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $78,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

XBI opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

