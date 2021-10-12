LUXCoin (LUX) Trading Up 26% Over Last Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 26% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0974 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $2,793.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,278.97 or 0.99995146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00059080 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.82 or 0.00321279 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00223921 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.50 or 0.00542800 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001061 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,277,693 coins and its circulating supply is 12,270,460 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

