M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Down 82.0% in September

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the September 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.28% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBAC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,044. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

