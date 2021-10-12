Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the September 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAANF remained flat at $$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47.

Get Maanshan Iron & Steel alerts:

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Profile

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot and cold rolled, galvanized, and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.