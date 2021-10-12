MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund were worth $24,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

