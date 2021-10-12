ManpowerGroup (MAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $111.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

