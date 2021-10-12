ManpowerGroup (MAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $111.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07.
MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
