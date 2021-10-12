Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 629,066 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,728,000 after acquiring an additional 350,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after acquiring an additional 147,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,322,000 after acquiring an additional 217,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,934 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

NYSE:MPC opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.