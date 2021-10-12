Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.88

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.88 and traded as high as $85.15. Marubeni shares last traded at $84.85, with a volume of 2,117 shares changing hands.

MARUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marubeni from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Marubeni alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marubeni Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.