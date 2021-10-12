Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.36. 66,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.69.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.