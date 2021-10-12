Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,203 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $51,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,045,000 after acquiring an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,651,000 after acquiring an additional 834,775 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,362,000 after acquiring an additional 767,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PD opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,545. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

