Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $53.34 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,431 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.16% of D.R. Horton worth $53,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

