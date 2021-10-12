Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 7,711 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $44,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,068,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.32.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $682.72 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.87 and a 52-week high of $736.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $673.49 and a 200 day moving average of $581.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -367.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.