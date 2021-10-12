Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after purchasing an additional 972,628 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 857,580 shares of company stock valued at $323,022,412. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.57. The company had a trading volume of 72,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,031. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.74 and its 200 day moving average is $366.41. The company has a market cap of $342.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

