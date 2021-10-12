Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $347.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,580 shares of company stock valued at $323,022,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

