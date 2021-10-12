Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.53 Million

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $380.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.90 million and the lowest is $360.90 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $203.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,178. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.