Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $380.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.90 million and the lowest is $360.90 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $203.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,178. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

