Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $92.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.67, but opened at $85.80. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Matson shares last traded at $87.53, with a volume of 2,270 shares traded.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $75,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $736,440.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

