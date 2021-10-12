Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.18. Mawson Infrastructure Group shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 232 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $632.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.