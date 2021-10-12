Mdex Price Reaches $1.58 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Mdex has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00002819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $84.45 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00060082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00121761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00076220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,203.58 or 1.00038615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.09 or 0.06180085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 711,268,841 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

