Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.2% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $67,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,917. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

