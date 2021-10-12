Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLSPF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of MLSPF stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

