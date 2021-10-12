Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

