Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,604. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.