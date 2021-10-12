Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.91.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
