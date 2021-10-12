Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday.

Shares of VIVO opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 351.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 64,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

