Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.25. 312,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,182. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.