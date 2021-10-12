Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $45.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRUS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.77. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Merus by 272.1% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 286,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 209,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 131.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 181,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

