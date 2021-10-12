MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stake Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 178.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 181,674 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $78,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $94,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:MFM opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.