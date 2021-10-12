MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.14.

MTG opened at $15.84 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 213,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,007 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in MGIC Investment by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

