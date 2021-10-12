MIB Coin Market Cap Reaches $356,085.01 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $356,085.01 and $21.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00095377 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021951 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 430,830,361 coins and its circulating supply is 153,528,433 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.